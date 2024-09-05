Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Darlene Noci Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $422,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00.

Nuvalent Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.