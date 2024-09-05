Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,040. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

Get Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.