Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DIAX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 53,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,040. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
