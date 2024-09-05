Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

