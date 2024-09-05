Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1535 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
