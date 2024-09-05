Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. 654,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,039. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

