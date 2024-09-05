Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $24.32. 14,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,405. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

