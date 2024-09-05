Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NQP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 107,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,705. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

