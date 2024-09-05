Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
