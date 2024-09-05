Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

