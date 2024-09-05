Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NPV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,760. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

