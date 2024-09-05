NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008266 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,459.16 or 0.99989902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

