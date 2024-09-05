Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0518 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $365.94 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.57 or 0.04225345 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00038117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05285357 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,551,307.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Oasis Network Token Trading

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.