Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Plans Final Dividend of $0.09

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 8th. This is a boost from Objective’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Keyplan, an end-to-end solution for the planning policy process; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

