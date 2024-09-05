Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:DUKZ)

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0842 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 1,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.