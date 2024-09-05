OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 551 Shares

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $13,455.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at $336,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $20,437.20.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 145,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,621. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

