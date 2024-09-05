OMG Network Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. OMG Network has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00038208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

