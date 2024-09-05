OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price Tops $0.13

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. OmniFlix Network has a total market cap of $33.46 million and $81,995.90 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13453824 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $113,170.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

