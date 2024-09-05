OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

