ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,395,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after buying an additional 366,363 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at $16,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,657,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE OGS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

