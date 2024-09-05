Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,777 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 11.2% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

