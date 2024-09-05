Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

