Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,714,000 after purchasing an additional 358,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 467,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 216,787 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,848,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,523,000 after buying an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,156. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

