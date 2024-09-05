PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $18.08 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

