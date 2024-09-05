PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $9.54. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2,195,049 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,924,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,227,000 after acquiring an additional 906,510 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,593,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,671 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,994,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $54,522,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,088,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after buying an additional 447,411 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.