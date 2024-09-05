PaLM AI Price Down 22% This Week (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $31.28 million and approximately $257,688.93 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.42439071 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $247,531.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars.

