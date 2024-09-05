PARK CIRCLE Co Invests $1.08 Million in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 211,516 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 229,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $9,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

