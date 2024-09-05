Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of PCYG opened at $18.60 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $338.06 million, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.10.
About Park City Group
