Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Paychex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 619,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,799,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $130.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,756. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $133.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

