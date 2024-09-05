PayPal USD (PYUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.45 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $912.51 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 912,634,305 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 907,690,426.849672. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99952199 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,702,591.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

