PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.24 and last traded at $178.88. Approximately 887,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,440,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

