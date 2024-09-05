PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PG&E traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 2102889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

