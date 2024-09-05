PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $46,725.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,706.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

