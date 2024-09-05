PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock remained flat at $13.89 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

