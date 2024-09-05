Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PECO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 46,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

