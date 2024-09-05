Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 180.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PECO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 46,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on PECO
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.