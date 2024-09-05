Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 180.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 477,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,086. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

