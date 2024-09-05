Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. 432,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,617. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,484,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

