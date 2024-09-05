PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 64,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

