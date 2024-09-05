PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:PDI opened at $19.27 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

