Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 559,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

