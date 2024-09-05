PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $8.86 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

