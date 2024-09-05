PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PNI stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

