PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
PNI stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
