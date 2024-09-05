Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.49

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.49 and last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 95639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.