Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million.

Pinstripes Trading Down 17.7 %

PNST stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,856. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Pinstripes Company Profile

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

