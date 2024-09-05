Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 102,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,243. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,201,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,590.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 321,932 shares of company stock worth $2,743,644.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.