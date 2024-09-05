Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHI remained flat at $9.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,668. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,610,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,090.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 145,789 shares of company stock worth $1,359,405.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

