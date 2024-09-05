Piper Sandler Trims Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price to $50.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Celsius stock opened at $32.39 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

