Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Down 6%

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). 118,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 228,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Plexus Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

