Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,631,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 7,872,348 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.