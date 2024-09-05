Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $344.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.44 and a 200 day moving average of $362.63. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

