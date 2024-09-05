Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Trading Up 1.9 %

Potbelly stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $236.23 million, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBPB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Profile

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

