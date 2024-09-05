PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $64.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00114359 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

